Car catches fire in Peenya, no one hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak accident, a BMW car was gutted in a fire caused due to a short circuit in Peenya on Saturday evening. The owner, Mohemad Irshad, and his family had a narrow escape.

A senior police officer said that around 7.30 pm, Irshad stopped his BMW 5 series car at a signal on Peenya 8th Main near Shobha Apartments. A biker saw smoke coming out from the boot space of the car and alerted the family. The occupants got out and traffic policemen helped them unload their luggage. Then he signalled other vehicles to move away from the car. By then, the fire had spread all over the car. Peenya traffic police reached the spot and the inspector called fire and emergency personnel. The fire was doused around 8.30 pm.

Police inspector Raju B from Peenya traffic police, said, “When I reached the spot, the car was almost gutted. Irshad, his wife and two children were standing on the road. Instead of helping, onlookers were recording the incident on their phones.”

Mohammed Irshad, a resident of Bagalakunte, told TNIE, “I was going to Wilson Garden and JP Nagar to distribute blankets to the poor., which had been kept in the boot. Some property documents were inside the car also. I drove the car some 200m after coming out from Shobha Apartments, where I live, and I was waiting at the signal. A biker alerted me about the smoke coming out from the boot space. I went to check what happened. Meanwhile, both doors in the rear were jammed. I immediately opened the front doors and my wife escaped. I pulled out my son and daughter, who were sitting in the back.”