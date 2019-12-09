Create a masterpiece with brushes

BENGALURU: Get a hands-on experience on how to create artwork using acrylic painting. This painting workshop will teach all those participating, the step-by-step process of making art with different shapes and techniques.

This is a workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, everyone can carry home the artwork created by them.All art materials will be provided by the organisers of the workshop.

All those who are above the age of 10 can take part in the workshop. No prior art experience is needed to participate in the workshop. The duration of this painting workshop is two to three hours.

The workshop will be held at The Living Walls Studio, Rajyotsavanagar Main Road, Kumaraswamy Layout on December 13 from 9.30 am.