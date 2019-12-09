ICSE schools team wins national athletics championship

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The council of ICSE schools team won a gold medal in 4x100 metres relay in the Under 14 category for girls, at the 65th National School Athletics Championship held in Sangrur, Punjab on Sunday.

Tara Bansy Palachanda, Halima Fazilath, Siya Abhijeet Sawant, and Esha Ramteke are the winners. They broke the previous national record of 51.10 seconds and have set a new national record of 50.92 seconds. Tara is from Bethany School, Halimah from St. Francis Xavier Girls High School — both in Bengaluru, Esha is from Billabong High International School, Mumbai, and Siya from Lakshdam High School, Mumbai. The team won gold beating the Maharashtra team in the finals. The third place was taken by the Tamil Nadu team.