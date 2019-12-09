No tree cheers for Metro’s Kadugodi depot

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kadugodi depot, crucial to stable trains of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL’s) 15.3 km Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield Line, is awaiting 120 trees on the acquired land to be felled by the forest department. An additional 12 trees which need to be removed can be transplanted.

A proposal sent in this connection is pending with the Expert Committee on Tree Felling, set up recently by the government following high court orders.

Even as BMRCL is keen to begin works in connection with the depot, it has been learnt through reliable sources that the committee would decide only on December 17 or 18 whether the trees can be transplanted and about the site inspection schedule.

General Manager of Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL, M S Channappagoudar, told The New Indian Express, “We have got the in-principle agreement from the government to go ahead with the construction of the depot on the acquired land. However, 132 trees need to be cut for the purpose of construction. Our assessment shows that 12 can be transplanted but the remaining have to go. We have submitted our recommendations to the BBMP Forest Cell some time ago and still await action from them.”

But would this delay the Metro project? Channappagoudar said, “We have acquired the land needed and the project has a March 2021 deadline. But we need to start works at the earliest as depot construction is a massive job.”

Of the 44.75 acres of land that has been acquired, 43 acres would be used for the Kadugodi depot. The depot would maintain and stable trains running on this Reach-1 line as the present Baiyappanahalli depot will in future cater exclusively to the upcoming KR Puram-Airport Metro Line.

H S Ranganatha Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said, “We have placed the proposal before the Expert Committee. I understand they want to do a site inspection and assess the trees before taking a call on it.”

The committee comprises two scientists, a retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary of BBMP, he added.

Asked about reasons for the delay, a committee member said the grouping was a recent formation. “We receive such requests for tree felling from across the City. We need to examine everything in detail and assess if every tree can somehow be transplanted,” he said.