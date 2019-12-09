Home Cities Bengaluru

Now showing, Real-life startup stories on stage

First Drop Theatre has conceptualised a performance, START UP Stories, which will bring to stage some real-life issues of founders, their families and investors.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Startup has been the buzz word in Bengaluru which is home to several new and niche businesses. To tell stories of their success and struggle, First Drop Theatre has conceptualised a performance, START UP Stories, which will bring to stage some real-life issues of founders, their families and investors. “We have had friends and family members who have been associated with startups and the stories they share are fascinating. These are about human elements behind the companies; stories of dreams, self-doubts and disappointments, of pursuing a different path, of not giving up, of support, trust and friendship, sacrifices, facing failures and handling success – stories that are about life itself. We felt it would be wonderful to have a forum where these stories can be heard and seen, and to have a space for sharing and connecting,” says co-founder and artistic director, First Drop Theatre, Dr Radhika Jain, who, as an entrepreneur herself, has experienced the corporate and startup worlds.

The performance follows the playback theatre format in which audience members will share their personal stories and a group of actors will improvise on the spot. “So, this is not a rehearsed, scripted play,” says Jain whose team meets once a week and practises the techniques of this theatre format. “Since the team has people who have worked or are working currently in startups, we have had sessions where we have shared and performed each other’s experiences,” she says.

While the team comprising therapists, lawyers, software developers and business analysts, has brought to life stories of caregivers and caregiving, letting go, reminiscing something precious, this is their first performance on startups. “We hope this performance brings together people as the emotions behind the stories are universal,” she says.

Designed to be performed ‘anywhere’, the show does not require a theatre or a stage, let alone sets or props.

Jain is hoping that viewers get inspired to follow their dreams, get motivated to overcome challenges in life, and look at failure and success as two sides of the same coin. “We also hope that it’s a chance for people to reflect where they are in their current life, either professional or personal, and get in touch a little more with their own selves,” she says.

The show will be held on Dec 14 at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar, at 7pm.

TAGS
startup stories bengaluru
