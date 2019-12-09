Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramanagara Police raid rave party in mango grove, nab 10

Unfortunately, for the organisers in this case,  it was the villagers who alerted the police over nuisance being caused in the dead of the night.

On seeing the police, many youths escaped from the spot while 10 organisers were nabbed.

BENGALURU: The Ramanagara police raided a rave party hosted in a mango grove in Vibuthikere village of Ramanagara taluk and arrested 10 of the organisers. Liquor, music system and other articles were seized during the raid.

Police said that they received information that an “illegal rave party” with DJs was being organised in the 32-acre mango grove in Vibhuthikere and liquor was being served there. Around 2.30 am on Sunday, a police team raided the spot, in which as many as 500 youths were taking part.

“The organisers had created a mobile application and received payments through the app. They had charged cover charges ranging from Rs3,000 to Rs5,000 per person. Youths from Bengaluru, Kerala and Tamil Nadu had come for the party. The land where the party was held belonged to one Venkatesh. He will be questioned too. We have arrested 10 organisers, including women,” the Ramanagara Rural police, who have registered a case, said. Police said that though it was suspected that there would be supply of narcotic substances at the party, nothing was found. 

Rave parties are normally held on the city’s outskirts to avoid complaints by neighbours about nuisance caused due to the powerful sound systems used in them.  

