St Joseph’s students raise awareness on rape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 1,300 students of St Joseph’s Evening College participated in a march past competition on their 47th annual sports meet, with each class having their own theme. Arjuna awardee and international swimmer Nisha Millet was the chief guest. Arjuna awardee and former Olympian Kenneth Powell was the guest of honour at the event, titled Enthusia-2019.

“Four teams chose to raise awareness on rape and violence against women. Other themes included mobile addiction, save nature and healthamong others,” said Rev Fr Brian Pereira, vice-president, Bangalore Jesuit Educational Society.

Nisha Millet, in her address to the students, appreciated them on highlighting issues such as sexual assault, global warming and the importance of our armed forces.

“My advice to students is to wake up each day with the hunger to achieve, work hard and be humble. Life is not just about getting a job but also about contributing to the society,” she said.