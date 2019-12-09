Home Cities Bengaluru

St Joseph’s students raise awareness on rape

Arjuna awardee and former Olympian Kenneth Powell was the guest of honour at the event, titled Enthusia-2019.

Published: 09th December 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

47th Annual Sports Meet of St Joseph's College at St Joseph's College of Commerce on Brigade Road International Swimmer Nisha Millet to be chief guest.

47th Annual Sports Meet of St Joseph's College at St Joseph's College of Commerce on Brigade Road International Swimmer Nisha Millet to be chief guest. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 1,300 students of St Joseph’s Evening College participated in a march past competition on their 47th annual sports meet, with each class having their own theme. Arjuna awardee and international swimmer Nisha Millet was the chief guest. Arjuna awardee and former Olympian Kenneth Powell was the guest of honour at the event, titled Enthusia-2019.

“Four teams chose to raise awareness on rape and violence against women. Other themes included mobile addiction, save nature and healthamong others,” said Rev Fr Brian Pereira, vice-president, Bangalore Jesuit Educational Society.

Nisha Millet, in her address to the students, appreciated them on highlighting issues such as sexual assault, global warming and the importance of our armed forces.

“My advice to students is to wake up each day with the hunger to achieve, work hard and be humble. Life is not just about getting a job but also about contributing to the society,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St Joseph’s Evening College
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp