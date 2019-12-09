Want to find meaning in life? 28-yr-old author tells you how

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finance professional and life coach Vivek Ishwar often came across clients who had figured out the success mantra. Yet, they struggled to find a sense of contentment and meaning. That’s when Ishwar, who had written and released his first book, Walk the Wire, decided to pen his second book, The Juggernaut Within, which was released over the weekend.

Ishwar’s books have come out in quick succession. The first was released exactly a year ago, and his second was over the weekend, for which he was in conversation with urban expert V Ravichandar, trustee of the Bangalore International Centre. And, he’s already ready with the draft of his third. “Probably because I author self-help books, I don’t face the issue of a writer’s block. I basically pick a concept and then go ahead elaborating it,” says the 28-year-old, who, through his 112-page concept-based book, explains various methods to look inward to find meaning and happiness. “For instance, there’s a chapter on eight tools to hack your mind. I’ve given a scenario of three kids who make a podium finish. While the child who stands first is sad, the one who stands third is elated. This may go against logic, but it could probably be because the person in the third position was in a situation where s/he had gone through an injury and post recovery, did not expect to come this far. Or even because of his/her coach doubted abilities,” he says.

Ishwar goes about his work methodically. Before he starts writing a chapter, he first puts down everything that will go into that particular section. “I always start with a structure and outline in my mind,” he says.

While his first book mostly targeted millennials, he points out that he’s now come to realise that the concepts can be put to use by any particular group. Ask him if he plans to take up coaching and writing full time, and Ishwar points out that in today’s changing world, people are juggling multiple roles which he intends to do too. “Having spoken about the art of balancing several roles in my first book, I intend to follow the same. I want to continue my corporate career without letting go of coaching or writing,” he says.