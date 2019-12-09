Home Cities Bengaluru

Want to find meaning in life? 28-yr-old author tells you how

Ishwar goes about his work methodically. Before he starts writing a chapter, he first puts down everything that will go into that particular section.

Published: 09th December 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek Ishwar

Vivek Ishwar

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finance professional and life coach Vivek Ishwar often came across clients who had figured out the success mantra. Yet, they struggled to find a sense of contentment and meaning. That’s when Ishwar, who had written and released his first book, Walk the Wire, decided to pen his second book, The Juggernaut Within, which was released over the weekend.

Ishwar’s books have come out in quick succession. The first was released exactly a year ago, and his second was over the weekend, for which he was in conversation with urban expert V Ravichandar, trustee of the Bangalore International Centre. And, he’s already ready with the draft of his third. “Probably because I author self-help books, I don’t face the issue of a writer’s block. I basically pick a concept and then go ahead elaborating it,” says the 28-year-old, who, through his 112-page concept-based book, explains various methods to look inward to find meaning and happiness. “For instance, there’s a chapter on eight tools to hack your mind. I’ve given a scenario of three kids who make a podium finish. While the child who stands first is sad, the one who stands third is elated. This may go against logic, but it could probably be because the person in the third position was in a situation where s/he had gone through an injury and post recovery, did not expect to come this far. Or even because of his/her coach doubted abilities,” he says.   

Ishwar goes about his work methodically. Before he starts writing a chapter, he first puts down everything that will go into that particular section. “I always start with a structure and outline in my mind,” he says.  
While his first book mostly targeted millennials, he points out that he’s now come to realise that the concepts can be put to use by any particular group. Ask him if he plans to take up coaching and writing full time, and Ishwar points out that in today’s changing world, people are juggling multiple roles which he intends to do too. “Having spoken about the art of balancing several roles in my first book, I intend to follow the same. I want to continue my corporate career without letting go of coaching or writing,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vivek Ishwar
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp