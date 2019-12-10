Home Cities Bengaluru

2 people lose over Rs 2 lakh in online fraud

In another case, a 68-year-old woman lost Rs 1.25 lakh which she had kept for her husband’s treatment. Vidya R Rao filed a complaint with Puttenahalli police.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 64-year-old retired man lost Rs 90,000 to online fraud without even sharing his bank account details and one-time password. He reported the incident only on Saturday and a case has been filed.

According to the complaint filed by TM Shivaram, a resident of Banashankari 3rd stage, on November 12, he received multiple messages of deduction from his credit card to RedBus and BigTree amounting to Rs 90,000. He immediately called the bank and blocked his card. When he enquired about the same with his bank, the staff were clueless as to what had happened. The staff informed him that someone might have stolen his credit card details. On asking how they could have transferred the money without OTP, they said that his account might have been hacked.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case.”

In her complaint, a man, claiming to be an executive of SBI, called her on her phonr and told that her cards need to be renewed and asked for her account details. Within sometime, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 was deducted from her accounts. When she tried reaching the bank to stop the payment, the bank reportedly refused to do so saying that it was her mistake that she shared the details.

Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose.
For representational purposes
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it.
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019.
