A fiesta with folk tunes and flamenco

Taking forward their aim of spreading the charm of folk music across the world, Spanish band Vi Blau will bring a flamenco dance and music performance to the city on December 10.

(From left) Marta Margaix, Helena Feenstra, Paula Cánovas, Yessica Sanchez

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking forward their aim of spreading the charm of folk music across the world, Spanish band Vi Blau will bring a flamenco dance and music performance to the city on December 10. The band tries to provide an out-of-the-box experience with a mix of traditional styles,  including flamenco, popular Spanish and Latin American folklore, and jazz improvisation. Among other compositions, they will present a new piece titled Calcutta, drawn from their experiences in India. 

“We focus on reviving traditional music forms around the world from the danger of being forgotten, in a world turning to electronic music. Vi Blau’s aim is to preserve cultural roots of countries, and spread its music everywhere, in a way commercial music is heard in stores, supermarkets and coffee bars, for instance,” says 32-year-old guitarist Helena Feenstra, the co-founder of the band.

Founded by Feenstra and Paula Cánovas, a vocalist, in 2015, Vi Blau comprises four musicians and a dancer, each contributing a personal expression to the music. “We started playing rock, heavy metal and grunge, and later, started to focus on older styles like jazz and flamenco,” says Cánovas. Band member Marta Margaix, who plays the violin, started off in classical music, before moving in search of her own sound in styles like punk, rock and Spanish folklore from the north of Spain.

Among the inspirations, a major part belongs to Camarón de la Isla, a flamenco singer. “At the same time, we listened to music of different styles, which also gave us the opportunity to compose our songs,” says Cánovas, who is also a fan of Pandit Ravi Shankar. “In May 2019, we thought of including a flamenco dancer in our group. I already knew Yessica Sanchez, and was impressed by her way of expressing art,” adds Feenstra.  

In their upcoming performance in the city, organised by The Bangalore School of Music, the band will be performing their own compositions. “We will play Els Amants – a poem written by the famous Valencian writer, Vicente Andrés Estellés, where we have composed a part of music with the rhythm of a flamenco buleria. Una altra cosa is another song composed by Paula with a tango rhythm. We have also composed a new song named Calcutta, inspired by our trip to India,” Feenstra reveals, adding, “Yessica will also render a dynamic performance as she feels the music resonates within her. It can vary, depending on the moment. That is the magic of the flamenco style.”  Vi Blau will perform at Alliance Française, Vasanthnagar, on Dec 10 at 7pm.   

