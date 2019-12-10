Former aide questions exemption to Nithyananda from personal appearance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hearing a petition filed by Lenin Karuppan seeking directions to transfer the trial of a rape case against Nithyananda Swami from a court in Ramanagar to a court in Benglauru city, the Karnataka High Court, on Monday, asked the state government to submit its response.

Justice G Narendar adjourned the hearing to December 12, after asking the state to submit its response on the directions sought by the petitioner.

Questioning the exemption given to Nithyananda from personal appearance before the trial court in Ramanagar, Lenin Karuppan, a former aide of Nithyananda, also raised objection to the procedure adopted by the trial court in Ramanagar in issue of warrants against witnesses.