Home Cities Bengaluru

GoAir flight from Singapore to Bangalore makes landing due to mid-air technical issue

Despite repeated queries, no one at GoAir was able to specify details of the departure time on Tuesday.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

GoAir aircraft

GoAir aircraft (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A GoAir flight from Singapore to Bengaluru with 158 passengers on board developed problems shortly after takeoff from Singapore airport on Monday and returned to the runway. The clearance to take off after rectification of the issue was given by Singapore airport only on Tuesday.

Instead of reaching Bengaluru in 2.5 hours, passengers were left stranded for 24 hours at the airport. "The flight (G8 28) had an air turn back on priority shortly after take-off following a technical issue," said a spokesperson of the airline.

The flight has a scheduled departure time of 4.20 am and arrival at 6.50 am at Kempegowda International Airport. The technical problem that occurred was rectified by the GoAir engineering team, following which the flight was given clearance for take-off on Tuesday, he added.

Despite repeated queries, no one at GoAir was able to specify details of the departure time on Tuesday. No one had details on the technical problems too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GoAir GoAir flight Bengaluru Airport Kempegowda International Airport Emergency Landing
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp