GoAir flight from Singapore to Bangalore makes landing due to mid-air technical issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A GoAir flight from Singapore to Bengaluru with 158 passengers on board developed problems shortly after takeoff from Singapore airport on Monday and returned to the runway. The clearance to take off after rectification of the issue was given by Singapore airport only on Tuesday.

Instead of reaching Bengaluru in 2.5 hours, passengers were left stranded for 24 hours at the airport. "The flight (G8 28) had an air turn back on priority shortly after take-off following a technical issue," said a spokesperson of the airline.

The flight has a scheduled departure time of 4.20 am and arrival at 6.50 am at Kempegowda International Airport. The technical problem that occurred was rectified by the GoAir engineering team, following which the flight was given clearance for take-off on Tuesday, he added.

Despite repeated queries, no one at GoAir was able to specify details of the departure time on Tuesday. No one had details on the technical problems too.