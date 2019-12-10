Kill stress with clay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Art lovers in city can head to this weekday workshop in which hand building, as well as wheel-based pottery making, will be covered. In the first phase of the workshop, hand building techniques will be taught to participants who will be taught to make able to make handmade articles through multiple hand-building techniques.

In the second phase, the candidate will be given exposure to the pottery wheel.The entire second phase will be on pottery wheel and the candidate will be taught various techniques to create pots, vases, various shapes, and so on. The articles made will be given to the candidate after firing.

The workshop is for everyone who has an inclination towards creativity and love for art.

Those who want to adorn their homes, offices, gardens or for those who just want to explore it just as a hobby. Clay is a proven stress-buster for everyone. The workshop will be held from December 10 to 20 at Mud Effects Pottery Studio, Whitefield.