Medical council elections on January 25

BENGALURU: Calendar of events for the Karnataka Medical Council elections were announced on Monday, with elections of the next 12 members set to take place on January 25.

These 12 members, along with 5 others nominated by the state government, will hold office for the next five years. Two medical practitioners and one teacher is elected from each revenue division - Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Belagavi.

“Nearly 1.5 lakh members will be voting through physical ballot, with the joint registrar of co-operative societies functioning as the returning officer. District-wise, there will be election centres and members can come with their KMC card or any other government ID card,” said Dr H Veerabhadrappa, President of KMC.

Candidates can start filing their nominations from January 1, 2020 from 10 am to 5 pm at any of the four divisions. Polling will take place on January 23 from 10 am to 5 pm and the venues will be published at the division-level office and the website.

The council is planning to construct separate offices in all revenue divisions of the state as currently, only Bengaluru has an office. So far, the office for Kalaburagi has been selected at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

“These will be used for continuous medical education of professionals and also receive complaints and conduct preliminary hearings for cases,” Veerabhadrappa said.

Recently, a few rules were amended by the council. The amendments made in 2017 to Karnataka Medical Registration Rules were notified by the state government only in August 2019. “Instead of renewing licence every year for Rs 2, medical practitioners can now renew it every five years for Rs 1000,” he informed.