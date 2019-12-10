Home Cities Bengaluru

No grey between the right and wrong here

As has become the usual experience now, social media once again brought home the realisation about how differently human minds can think about the same thing.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Pallavi Srivastava
BENGALURU : As has become the usual experience now, social media once again brought home the realisation about how differently human minds can think about the same thing. As soon as the four men accused for the rape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead by police in Hyderabad that we saw people shooting from the hip from all over the country. 

Having divergent opinions on topics like Ayodhya, Article 370 or who-was-rude-to-whom on Bigg Boss is understandable. But polar opposite views on the uncomfortably-convenient police encounter? From actor-politician Jaya Bachchan to badminton star Saina Nehwal, voices old and young, celebrated and ordinary, rang out to support the police.

Almost every woman in my yoga group expressed jubilation over the deaths of the men who were not yet proved guilty. A few even wished for public stoning. Though they were rightly concerned about the increasing crime rates in the city, it was almost like watching viewers in the cinema hall cheering for Simmba. I wasn’t sure if the chills I felt were a result of the sweaty body cooling down. 

This was, of course, not the first time a large section of people was calling for on-the-spot justice for rape. Or when a man with a warped mentality, like Telugu filmmaker Daniel Shravan, was making suggestions like women should cooperate with the rapist and carry condoms to avoid getting killed. Thankfully, there was condemnation for both. 

This was also not the first time people – men and women – were asking men to change their patriarchal mindset, and asking mothers to bring up their sons in a better way. The last, I am afraid, is another proof of how deep-rooted and multi-branched in our minds is the notion of patriarchy, that the responsibility of a deviant male’s crime is made to rest in the lap of his mother. 

Really? Is it that simple, that suggestions like ‘your son is too skinny, feed him more ghee’ can be replaced with ‘your son may turn out to be misogynistic, make him respect women’? Is the father who doesn’t let his daughter wear skirts, the abusive uncle next door, the schoolmaster who leers at girls’ legs, the porn-addicted senior boys in the colony, the film director who demands cleavage close-ups in item songs, the man in the bus who brushes his groin against women passengers… blameless? 

Some years ago, Sunita, a 30-something maid who worked in my house, had narrated to me tearfully that she was married and packed off to her husband’s house when she was 12. He was almost 30. “He was told to keep away from me. But a man always tries to have his way,” she said, recounting how he once tried to force himself on her. Guess who came to her rescue: her mother-in-law. “She made me sleep next to her every night for the next three years,” Sunita said. 

That does not, of course, mean we make monsters out of men. In fact, I believe that the rape accused’s identity should be kept wrapped, just like the victim’s is. Cases like the one involving actor Karan Oberoi, who was falsely accused of rape, show that a long stretch lies between a complaint and a verdict. In the current times of ‘forwards’, it’s easy to believe names, photos, and screenshots. And join the chorus asking for lynchings. 

