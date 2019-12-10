Pursuing  the right note 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As an IT professional and currently the Chief Product Officer at Simplilearn, an online certification training provider, Anand Narayanan keeps a busy schedule but has somehow managed to pursue his love for music for years now. A trained vocalist in Carnatic music and also a classical western and light music singer, Narayanan recalls that his earliest memory in the field of music was at the age of 7, when his family moved from Germany to India. “My parents wanted me to learn Carnatic music. I remember my first stage show and the kind of excitement it brought along,” he says.

He has dabbled in music ever since and even went on to learn the keyboard and synthesizer on his own. “I grew up in a farm in Palakkad after we moved to India and when summer vacations would arrive, I spent time playing and figuring out chords as I didn’t have any other distractions. By the time I reached college, I was able to play the keyboard relatively well and picked up the more formal aspects as well,” he adds.

A computer engineering graduate from NIT Surathkal, India, a Masters in Computer Science from Texas A&M University along with an MBA from The University of Texas, Narayan would involve himself in college bands during his academic years where he would undertake lead and keyboard duties to perform western and Carnatic songs, which showcased his flexibility across genres.

He went on to co-found the Dhwani Austin project in 2009, which was born out of his vision to create original music during his time in Texas. “Even if we took a cover song, we would modify it enough to give an original sound to it. We had nine original singles and the idea was to do something different from what a typical band would do,” he says.

Speaking about the tracks, he emphasises on Tere Naino Ki Chavi, a Sufi track which had elements of hard rock and further narrated on how the band would also dabble in various genres. “We thought the Sufi-hard rock blend would be big dud but when we performed for the Mexican new year in Texas, it was well-received and that’s where I felt our originals were doing reasonably well.”

Narayanan also talked about a project prior to Dhwani Austin titled ‘Omkara’, a 15-member band which he co-founded and toured across Texas with. A cover band, Omkara performed for close to five years and paved the way to making originals with the formation of the Dhwani Austin Project. “I am currently a part of three bands – a Carnatic fusion outfit which is yet to be named, second is a Bengali folk-rock band called Agumoni and the third is a pure Bollywood one called Apoorva. I jam with one of the bands every week and the goal is to do more shows. So the passion still remains,” he says.