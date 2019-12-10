Unable to declare per child spend: Pvt schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citing several objections surrounding term fees, RTE reimbursements and tuition fees, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools Karnataka wrote to Principal Secretary Umashanker, Department of Primary and Secondary Education stating that they will be “unable to declare per child expenditure, as per their notification.”

“The notification by the education secretariat in 2018 asking schools to limit the term fees to not more than 10 percent of the tuition fees harms co-curricular activity in schools. These have financial requirement and such regulations harms the child’s learning activities and reduces the quality of holistic learning,” an excerpt of the letter sent by D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, KAMS said.

They also expressed objection to the rule asking schools not to collect term fees from LKG to Class 5, pointing out that most co-curricular activities such as functions, cultural events, sports days, etc take place in the pre-primary and primary level for children. They said rules on limiting expenditure of schools based on location and salary of teachers are unscientific as the cost is affected by land and school facilities, etc.

They also highlighted their long-pending demand of lack of RTE reimbursement of Rs 1,700 crore which burdens the financial credits, unsecured loans and piling up of year-on-year pending reimbursements. The letter stated that these factors as well as limiting fee hike to 15 percent are rigid and impractical.