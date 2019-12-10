Home Cities Bengaluru

Unable to declare per child spend: Pvt schools

The letter stated that these factors as well as limiting fee hike to 15 percent are rigid and impractical.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citing several objections surrounding term fees, RTE reimbursements and tuition fees, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools Karnataka wrote to  Principal Secretary Umashanker, Department of Primary and Secondary Education stating that they will be “unable to declare per child expenditure, as per their notification.”

“The notification by the education secretariat in 2018 asking schools to limit the term fees to not more than 10 percent of the tuition fees harms co-curricular activity in schools. These have financial requirement and such regulations harms the child’s learning activities and reduces the quality of holistic learning,” an excerpt of the letter sent by D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, KAMS said.

They also expressed objection to the rule asking schools not to collect term fees from LKG to Class 5, pointing out that most co-curricular activities such as functions, cultural events, sports days, etc take place in the pre-primary and primary level for children. They said rules on limiting expenditure of schools based on location and salary of teachers are unscientific as the cost is affected by land and school facilities, etc.
They also highlighted their long-pending demand of lack of RTE reimbursement of Rs 1,700 crore which burdens the financial credits, unsecured loans and piling up of year-on-year pending reimbursements. The letter stated that these factors as well as limiting fee hike to 15 percent are rigid and impractical.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp