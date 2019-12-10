Youngster returns from Mumbai with pistol, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivajinagar police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old habitual offender for carrying a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges. Based on a tip-off, police surrounded him in Russell Market, where he was shopping, and recovered the weapon.

A senior police officer said that the accused was identified as Shaik Mustafa, a native of Siddapura in Bhatkal. When Mustafa was taken into custody, he revealed that a few months ago, he had gone to Mumbai for a short time. He had managed to steal the pistol there, and returned to the city.

Mustafa, who was working in a hotel in Mumbai, also had a plan to go to Dubai.

He was involved in bike theft cases in Kumta, Bhatkal and other places in Dakshina Kannada

district, and had been arrested a couple of times. He came to Bengaluru to commit a robbery, and thought that he could threaten people and rob them.

“We have taken Mustafa into four days’ police custody for further investigations, and are also probing whether any of his associates helped him when he arrived in the city carrying a weapon, besides looking at all angles of the case,” a police officer said.

Nabbed with guns

April 2019: A gang of eight, working as daily wage labourers during the day and moonlighting as amateur arms dealers at night, was nabbed by the City Crime Bureau. A special team, formed by the CCB, seized two country-made pistols, live cartridges and an airgun from the gang in RT Nagar.June 2018: RMC Yard police arrested a 22-year-old man who was trying to sell a country-made pistol illegally for Rs 50,000. Based on a tip-off, the accused, Bharath Singh, was nabbed.

Kalaburagi Man held for similar offence

Kalaburagi: Police arrested a man for possessing an illegal countrymade pistol at Sangolagi village of Aland taluk on Monday. Based on a tip-off that a person was spotted near Sangolagi (C) Cross with a pistol, police personnel went to the spot and arrested Venkatrao Biradar for possessing the

weapon illegally.