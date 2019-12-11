Beer sales nosedive in pubs

BALACHAUHAN By

BENGALURU: Bengaluru may lose its sobriquet as the ‘Pub City’ as the sales of beer have plummeted to one of the lowest ebbs at pubs in recent years. Beer — the chilled ‘drink of moderation’ that cheers many an evening, especially on weekends in the city -- is losing ground due to sluggish economy, redtapism and archaic laws, rue brewers and pub owners. “There’s a drastic reduction in the footfalls at almost all pubs and bars in Bengaluru. Economic slowdown and the temporary ban on music have adversely affected our business,” said a prominent pub owner.

According to government sources, sales of beer have remained sluggish in comparison to last year, particularly in Bengaluru, which has always topped the beer sales chart in the state over the years followed by Mangaluru and Udupi. “There’s been a one per cent growth in volume of beer sales and consumption between April 1 and November 30 as against 13 per cent increase for the same period in 2018,” an official said, attributing it to the general economic slowdown. “The number of business conferences and corporate cocktail parties has drastically reduced.

Excessive rainfall and floods in Malnad region and North Karnataka this year have also impacted beer consumption. We are looking forward to a revival in beer sales across the state during the festive season this month and January,” he added. Excise drives the state revenue and 10-12 per cent of it comes from beer sales alone, the officer said. Pub owners and restaurateurs blame archaic laws and lack of government support for the slowdown in beer consumption.

“More than 10 bars and restaurants have closed down and many more are on the edge... Archaic laws need to be relaxed a bit for this negative trend to stop,” said Pravesh Pandey of Byg Brewsky. Excise department sources concurred with Pandey and said there has been a downward trend in overall sales in pubs and bars in Bengaluru, especially in the East division, which covers Indiranagar and Koramangala, considered to be beer districts of the city.

The police had banned 107 pubs and bars from playing music in August this year. Another pub owner said, “There are 66 micro-breweries in the city alone. But government is pushing the sales of Indian Made Liquor (IML) over beer. The CL9 (pubs and bars) licencees are made to buy certain number of cases (cartons) of IML before getting their beer quota,” alleged another pub owner. Excise sources agreed that sale and consumption of Indian Made Liquor (IML) has picked up in the state by seven per cent in the current fiscal year.