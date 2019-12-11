Home Cities Bengaluru

Beer sales nosedive in pubs

Brewers blame the trend on sluggish economy, redtapism and archaic laws

Published: 11th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By BALACHAUHAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru may lose its sobriquet as the ‘Pub City’ as the sales of beer have plummeted to one of the lowest ebbs at pubs in recent years. Beer — the chilled ‘drink of moderation’ that cheers many an evening, especially on weekends in the city -- is losing ground due to sluggish economy, redtapism and archaic laws, rue brewers and pub owners. “There’s a drastic reduction in the footfalls at almost all pubs and bars in Bengaluru. Economic slowdown and the temporary ban on music have adversely affected our business,” said a prominent pub owner.

According to government sources, sales of beer have remained sluggish in comparison to last year, particularly in Bengaluru, which has always topped the beer sales chart in the state over the years followed by Mangaluru and Udupi. “There’s been a one per cent growth in volume of beer sales and consumption between April 1 and November 30 as against 13 per cent increase for the same period in 2018,” an official said, attributing it to the general economic slowdown. “The number of business conferences and corporate cocktail parties has drastically reduced.

Excessive rainfall and floods in Malnad region and North Karnataka this year have also impacted beer consumption. We are looking forward to a revival in beer sales across the state during the festive season this month and January,” he added. Excise drives the state revenue and 10-12 per cent of it comes from beer sales alone, the officer said. Pub owners and restaurateurs blame archaic laws and lack of government support for the slowdown in beer consumption.

“More than 10 bars and restaurants have closed down and many more are on the edge... Archaic laws need to be relaxed a bit for this negative trend to stop,” said Pravesh Pandey of Byg Brewsky. Excise department sources concurred with Pandey and said there has been a downward trend in overall sales in pubs and bars in Bengaluru, especially in the East division, which covers Indiranagar and Koramangala, considered to be beer districts of the city.

The police had banned 107 pubs and bars from playing music in August this year. Another pub owner said, “There are 66 micro-breweries in the city alone. But government is pushing the sales of Indian Made Liquor (IML) over beer. The CL9 (pubs and bars) licencees are made to buy certain number of cases (cartons) of IML before getting their beer quota,” alleged another pub owner. Excise sources agreed that sale and consumption of Indian Made Liquor (IML) has picked up in the state by seven per cent in the current fiscal year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp