Black spot back on just a month after clean up

In spite of BBMP clearing the black spot everyday, a huge pile of garbage is found at the same spot, the very next day.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

now with the black spot prevailing, BBMP auto tippers have started to park their vehicles at the spot with collected waste in the autos.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is always blamed for improper collection of garbage or for contractors illegally dumping garbage, it’s not always them who are to be blamed. At Tavarekere Main Road, the residents and local shop owners continue to dump garbage despite multiple clean ups by BBMP and local NGOs.  

In spite of BBMP clearing the black spot everyday, a huge pile of garbage is found at the same spot, the very next day. Initially, Pourakarmikas cleared the place and drew rangoli over it. It stayed clean for a week but was back to the same state in no time. 

In November, organisations like Let’s Be The Change (LBTC) and students of Christ University from Centre For Social Action (CSA) came together to clear the spot, but hardly a month later, the story is the same. Anirudh Murari from CSA said, “We visited the spot recently and were surprised to see that its being used for dumping again. We took all the efforts to clean it up but what is the point? It is back to square one.”

When TNIE visited the spot, there was no garbage found since it was cleared by the BBMP, but the place was stinking with rats running around. The wall which was painted and the space which was cleaned had turned into a dirty spot.

Speaking to TNIE, some of the residents revealed that the spot has remained like this for the past eight years. Every night, people come and throw garbage and eatery owners also do the same. This piles up into a heap and it stays till 9 in the morning till the BBMP comes to clear it. However, now with the black spot prevailing, BBMP auto tippers have started to park their vehicles at the spot with collected waste in the autos.

Bharat Srinivas who has been staying at Taverekere from the past 25 years said, “This place has been the same for a long time now. The eateries and meat shop owners throw waste. They are not the only ones, even other residents do the same thing. Rats even come into our house. We also complained to BBMP, but it’s futile as they are doing their job by clearing it everyday. It’s the residents who are responsible.”

Speaking to TNIE, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Randeep D (Solid Waste Management) said, “Maybe there is an improper collection system where people are not able to give the garbage when the collectors coming or may be the collectors are late. This needs to be checked. The health inspectors of the ward should find out the problems and the marshals should fine the violators.”

