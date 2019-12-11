Home Cities Bengaluru

Bowing to public demand, last Metro trains to run at midnight from Jan 1

There will be no change in the start time of 5 am at terminating stations.

Published: 11th December 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late night commute in the city gets a big boost from the New Year, as the last set of Metro trains will depart at midnight in all directions from the crucial Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station from January 1, 2020. In the process, the departure of the last train from all the four terminal stations has been extended by 35 minutes.

There will be no change in the start time of 5 am at terminating stations. The move has been given a big thumbs-up both by Metro commuters and transportation experts. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said that the move has been effected due to three reasons: Demand for longer service hours, safer travel option for women and refinement of BMRCL’s maintenance practices. Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvant Chavan said, “It is a long-pending demand from the public.”

According to an official release, this has been effected to facilitate safe travel for citizens. On the Purple Line, these will be the timings at the end stations: Baiyappanahalli 11.35 pm (it is 11 pm presently) and Mysore Road 11.40 pm (11.05 pm now). On the Green Line, these are the new timings: Nagasandra 11.25 pm (10.50 pm now) and Yelachenahalli 11.35 pm (11.05 pm now).

No passengers will be left behind: BMRCL

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has assured that care will be taken to ensure no passengers are left behind at the station. The last train usually waits a little just to ensure that no one misses it, informed a Metro official. On September 6, 2017, a Metro train on the Green Line heading from Kempe Gowda Metro station to Nagasandra left a little earlier and missed taking nearly 20 passengers on board. The train returned and took the passengers too along. 

Abdul Aleem, a software engineer, said, “At times when my work gets over late, I end up booking cabs. They turn up late or even cancel sometimes. I have to wait for hours till I get a cab. Now, I can take a Metro train,” he said. “In a dynamic city like Bengaluru, Metro trains should ideally run 24x7,” he added.

Ramya Karthik, a regular commuter, hails the move as ‘a big blessing for women.’ A commuter from Vijayanagar to her firm in Halasuru for work, this software professional feels women in particular will feel emboldened to step out because of this. 

“Travel by Metro is much safer than any other mode of public transport. There are people as well as security staff and Metro staff around. I often leave late from office to work. Now, that we have women Metro guards too, this will really make a big difference to the lives of many working women in the city,” she said. Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar hailed the step “as a great thing and a big improvement by Metro.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namma Metro bengaluru metro New Year
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp