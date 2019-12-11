Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens unhappy with CMP draft

When the Comprehensive Mobility Plan draft came into the public domain, the question that came to several people’s minds is who drafted it.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Comprehensive Mobility Plan draft came into the public domain, the question that came to several people’s minds is who drafted it. While several plans in the city, such as Revised Masterplan Plan 2031 and the elevated corridor have been put on hold, one of the key factors for it being shelved is the lack of a Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC).

While it is understood that the Bangalore MPC should comprise of 30 members and the planning authority for Bengaluru metropolitan region, the CMP draft lacks any such committee as it points out a plan drafted by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), along with Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). 

BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth informed TNIE that the planning was done along with iDECK and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, while only consulting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the State Transport Authority.  

Ashwin Mahesh, an urban expert said the plan is “just an internal procedural part played by the Metro in order to get the funds released by the Centre for its ongoing project”. “I do not think other Mobility departments or planning authorities have anything to do with this,” he added.

“How can a mobility plan come before the master plan. The RMP itself is stuck since the State government did not follow the constitution. How do you know where to put a metro or bus before understanding where the city will grow?” questions Vinay Sreenivasa, lawyer and member of Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BPV). He also added that the State should focus on improving other cities and migrating the population there since there is only so much Bengaluru can hold.

V Ravichandar, another urban expert said that while the plan involves some good elements, it” sans a strong Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA). Most of these will not see the light of day,” he told TNIE. “The elevated corridors are a horrible idea and needs to be dropped. Bengaluru has enough and more flyovers and they are useless,” said Srinivas Alavilli, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), a citizen group.

V Ponnuraj, DULT Commissioner said that the plan is open to public comments which is part of the public consultation process. “The mobility plan must come before the Masterplan so that land users follow the CMP. This is a revised plan since metro came in with a higher demand,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp