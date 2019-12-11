Citizens unhappy with CMP draft

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Comprehensive Mobility Plan draft came into the public domain, the question that came to several people’s minds is who drafted it. While several plans in the city, such as Revised Masterplan Plan 2031 and the elevated corridor have been put on hold, one of the key factors for it being shelved is the lack of a Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC).

While it is understood that the Bangalore MPC should comprise of 30 members and the planning authority for Bengaluru metropolitan region, the CMP draft lacks any such committee as it points out a plan drafted by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), along with Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth informed TNIE that the planning was done along with iDECK and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, while only consulting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the State Transport Authority.

Ashwin Mahesh, an urban expert said the plan is “just an internal procedural part played by the Metro in order to get the funds released by the Centre for its ongoing project”. “I do not think other Mobility departments or planning authorities have anything to do with this,” he added.

“How can a mobility plan come before the master plan. The RMP itself is stuck since the State government did not follow the constitution. How do you know where to put a metro or bus before understanding where the city will grow?” questions Vinay Sreenivasa, lawyer and member of Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BPV). He also added that the State should focus on improving other cities and migrating the population there since there is only so much Bengaluru can hold.

V Ravichandar, another urban expert said that while the plan involves some good elements, it” sans a strong Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA). Most of these will not see the light of day,” he told TNIE. “The elevated corridors are a horrible idea and needs to be dropped. Bengaluru has enough and more flyovers and they are useless,” said Srinivas Alavilli, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), a citizen group.

V Ponnuraj, DULT Commissioner said that the plan is open to public comments which is part of the public consultation process. “The mobility plan must come before the Masterplan so that land users follow the CMP. This is a revised plan since metro came in with a higher demand,” he said.