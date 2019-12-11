Discovering Kabul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taran N. Khan is a journalist and non-fiction writer based in Mumbai. From 2006 to 2013, Khan spent long periods living and working in Kabul for the research of Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul, her first book. Her research made her meet various poets, film-makers and archaeologists from the city.

Excerpts from an interview:

How do you feel as the author of a book capturing the insights on the city of Kabul?

I feel very fortunate that I got to experience this city at close quarters, during a period of transformation and flux. There were many books on Afghanistan that came out after 2001, but in recent years the attention of the world has turned away from the country. I am looking forward to seeing how readers will respond to this portrait of the city as I saw it, between 2006 and 2013 – so from about five years after the overthrow of the Taliban government, to a year before NATO formally ended its combat operations in the country.

Tell us about your inspiration behind your book, Shadow City?

The biggest inspiration was Kabul itself, with all its moods and layers that revealed themselves over time. Another big influence was my maternal grandfather, who had never visited the city, but who knew it well, through his knowledge of Persian literature and poetry. He would tell me things about Kabul that I would then search out and explore during my time there. We wandered the city together in this way, without leaving his book-lined study in India. My grandfather passed away before the book was finished, and I miss hearing his comments on how it has turned out.

As an Indian female journalist, what are the challenges you faced while visiting Kabul?

I actually found being an Indian to be something of an advantage. In Kabul, I found a lot of goodwill for Indians. This had to do in part with the massive appeal of Bollywood. I lost count of the number of conversations I had about film stars. But that is not the sum of it.

There is a keen awareness, especially among the older generation of Kabulis, about the broader cultural ties that connect us – through music, food, poetry, or even small, everyday courtesies and gestures. As a woman, I was also able to access spaces that were off-limits, or seemed invisible, to my male counterparts.

What is your take on Kabul as a city and how has it been insightful for you?

Being in Kabul, I saw how despite severe hardships, people managed to retain their sense of humour and hospitality; that even in the midst of uncertainty, there was still a love for beauty, and space for creativity and imagination. Writing this book taught me that writing about war does not only mean reporting from the frontlines, but can also mean mapping the traces of conflict in the everyday lives of ordinary people.

What inspires you the most as a writer?

As a non-fiction writer, I am of course fascinated by real life. I am very interested in observing minutiae, and the seemingly insignificant events that accumulate to form our lives. As I feel that these small details can often provide a powerful insight into a massive reality. I also like to explore how history is connected to the present, and how places are linked to each other, so that nothing really occurs in isolation. In recent years I have worked with long-form pieces, or on series of reports, as they allow me to tease out these links.

What are some of the things you found intriguing about Kabul?

There are beautiful gardens that flourish behind the plain high walls of many Kabuli homes. There are poets and filmmakers creating portraits of the city in verse and in images. And there are the material remains of the city’s rich past, like a beautiful Buddhist monastery that had been excavated in the heart of its largest cemetery.

