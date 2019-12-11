Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk driving cases see sharp fall in Benglauru

The police has attributed the drop in the number cases to strict enforcement rules and the steep fines effected this year.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By I F FAT H FATHIMA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have seen a sharp drop in the number of drunk driving and speeding cases in comparison to the last three years. Statistics from the traffic police show, the police recorded 73,741 cases of drunk driving cases in 2017 and 53,092 in 2018. The number came down to 37,654 till November 30 this year. The police has attributed the drop in the number cases to strict enforcement rules and the steep fines effected this year.

“We have been carrying out strict enforcement. Special drives on drunk driving are carried out frequently... Knowing that there are checks, many people do not drive after having consumed alcohol above the permissible limit. In drunk driving cases, we do not levy fines but instead file a chargesheet, after which the violators have to present themselves before the court,” said a senior traffic police officer. Another police officer of the Cubbon Park police station said: “The traffic fine for drunk driving was earlier Rs 2,000, but it increased to Rs 10,000. Plus they will have to pay the lawyer too. People do not want to shell out such big amounts and are more cautious now”.

Additional Commissioner for Enforcement in Transport Department, CP Narayanaswamy, said the number of driving licenses cancelled and suspended due to drunk driving too has seen a dip. As many as 2,515 cases of speeding were registered in 2017, followed by 1,235 in 2018. In 2019 till now, there were only 590 cases. “The traffic police are always on the roads and catch offenders racing. These days it has reduced, which is also partly due to increase in traffic on the roads,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp