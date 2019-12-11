Everyday life lessons learnt from auto-rickshaws 

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Last week, Bengaluru Traffic Police constables travelled in auto-rickshaws incognito to catch errant auto-rickshaw riders. Fines worth lakhs were collected in these surprise trips and the initiative was lauded on social media and news sites.As someone who has travelled in auto-rickshaws all his life, I have mixed feelings about such a step. It goes without saying that I’d prefer more regulation and discipline on the roads. But on the other hand, I have learnt a number of life-lessons by commuting in auto-rickshaws my entire life.

I learnt that sharing is caring. Since my bank account has mostly hovered around the four-digit mark, I have had to use ‘share’ autos for as long as I can remember. Share-autos teach you that life is a long journey, and we meet different characters along the journey of life. I have also learnt the meaning of the word ‘adjust’. One moment I’m lounging luxuriously in the back seat of an auto, and the next moment I’m sharing the seat with five strangers.

I also learnt about important economic concepts like inflation and purchasing power parity through my auto-rickshaw rides. Routes that normally cost me seven rupees would suddenly be hiked up to `14. If you’re weak in Mathematics like me, it gives you an opportunity to brush up on 7 multiplication table too! But the life-lessons are not merely academic. I also acquainted myself with philosophical ideas, like the unpredictability of life. You get a seat and assume you’re reaching home comfortably. But suddenly, newer passengers enter the auto and you’re now hanging on for dear life while holding a solitary rod in the front.

Patience is another virtue that one learns from commuting through auto-rickshaws.

To hail an auto, one needs to stretch one’s hand out, scream ‘Auto!’ every five seconds, and hope for the Almighty to intervene. Empty autos will pass you by, the riders will stare right through your eyes, and drive right past you. During rainy season, one would adorn the sharpest clothes from one’s dilapidated wardrobe, only to be sprayed with a shower of rain-water from the unprotected sides of the auto-rickshaw.

But more than anything else, the most important life-lesson I have learnt from auto-rickshaws is survival.

Auto-rickshaws have existed since before I was born, and will probably exist long after I’m gone from the surface of this earth. Through the decades, auto-rickshaws have staved off competition from cycle-rickshaws, cabs, metros, and buses. Liberalisation and privatisation could not upturn their market. Neither could technological revolutions and cab-hailing apps. You might get off the swankiest flight, catch the Metro, and then book a premier ride on a taxi application. And yet, for last mile-connectivity, you will need to stretch one’s hand out, clear your throat… and hope for the best.

I am told that when I was born, my parents brought me home from the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. I’m certain that after my tumultuous stint on earth ends, my ashes will be taken home in one too. For auto-rickshaws will survive climate-change and a zombie apocalypse, teaching life-lessons to the hungry zombies about patience and survival.

The author is a writer and a comedian.