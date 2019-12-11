Fearful of traffic snarls, Tumkuru cops halt anganwadi workers

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Bengaluru City Police, apprehensive of the 20,000-odd protesting Anganwadi workers descending on the city and snarling up traffic, on Tuesday thwarted their plans, leaving them stranded in Tumakuru. The women had planned a ‘padayatra’ to Freedom Park in Bengaluru from Tumakuru, to press their demands for better salaries and assurance of job security. But fear of severe traffic jams saw police in Bengaluru and Tumakuru work in tandem to stop the march. Tumakuru police rejected permission for the padayatra to Bengaluru, while the Bengaluru police commissioner clamped prohibitory orders, prohibiting the workers from entering the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru city police commissionerate.

The women are demanding minimum wages of Rs 27,000 per month, as against Rs 8,000, a pension scheme and regularisation of their jobs. They are also demanding introduction of kindergarten (LKG&UKG) classes in Anganwadis. Their main issue is with the education department’s decision to start LKG and UKG classes from next year in all government schools, which could effectively render 1.55 lakh Anganwadi workers jobless.

the workers take out a rally in Tumakuru on Tuesday | EXPRESS

Led by Anganwadi Workers’ Association state president S Varalakshmi, general secretary Sunanda and treasurer Kamala, they were about to start the padayatra when police in Tumakuru served them a six-page notice, rejecting permission for the walk to Bengaluru, owing to a perceived law and order problem. Additional SP Udesh clarified to TNIE that permission was not granted.

“The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC to check the law and order problem,” he said. S Varalakshmi, State President for Karnataka Anganwadi Workers Association said,”We sought permission on November 25. Until 7pm on December 9, police said they will give us permission for a padayatra to Bengaluru. Suddenly, at 11pm, they cancelled permission, giving the reason that several thousands of women will not have a place to stay, or toilet and other facilities. What kind of excuse is this?

They give permission to others to protest but not to Anganwadi workers. They can make arrangements for our stay in Bengaluru if they are concerned about that.” With the Anganwadi workers stranded in Tumakuru, their representatives were taken to Bengaluru after an appointment was fixed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa around 4.30pm. “A few of us were taken to meet the chief minister who only told us that the chief secretary will hold a meeting on December 16 to discuss this issue.

We were not told with whom and neither were we invited. We did not get a response in writing about our demands -- whether some will be met or rejected, and if they will call us for negotiations,” Varalakshmi said. However, the workers will continue their dharna overnight in Tumakuru, the leaders informed. All India Anganwadi Workers’ Federation general secretary AR Sindhu and noted theatreperson Prasanna addressed the workers, boosting their morale.

The leaders said the Anganwadi workers will continue striking at Tumkur until they get an answer in writing from the state government, or promise of a meeting to discuss their demands, at the very least. Meanwhile, some of the workers visited Siddaganga Mutt and had lunch on Tuesday. The sea of women, clad mostly in red clothes, elicited support from members of the Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) Meenakshi Sundaram, K Mahantesh, KN Umesh, among others.