Fun-filled Christmas celebrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To add more colours and fun to city’s Christmas celebrations, a Christmas pop-up will be set up at Taj MG Road by MiniRoo, a brand conceptualised by Aditi Prasad and Vishwa Dave, to empower parents. Titled Whimsical Wonderland, the pop-up will feature over 50 kids’ brands, Christmas decor and goodies, educational toy brands, organic food stalls, kids fashion, accessories and footwear, newborn and pregnancy essentials along with stationary and more to Bengaluru.

MiniRoo believes in the power of such events in making parents aware of the best quality conscious brands for children thus easing the parenting journey. The pop-up is carefully curated and every brand is hand-picked to ensure maximum value addition to every child’s growth; and every parent’s journey. New parents have a host of products to choose from for their newborn that will showcase fine muslin cotton swaddles, baby clothing, room decor, baby carriers and more.

Ladies can explore variety of maternity wear and multiple skin care and wellness options such as stretch mark creams, breast-feeding teas, new born baby massage oils, diaper rash cream etc. Along with these there will be guilt-free snacking range for kids. The prices of products start from `250. Whimsical Wonderland Christmas pop-up will be held on December 13 at Taj MG Road from 10am to 7pm.