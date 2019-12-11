HC upholds life sentence given to LeT member who planned attacks in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed on Imran Jalal, aka Bilal Ahmed, a 44-year old from Srinagar residing in Hospet, Ballari district, and an active member of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice HP Sandesh in its judgment dated November 29, 2019, upheld the conviction and sentence verdict, dated October 4, 2016 and October 4, 2016, passed by the 55th Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge in the city. The accused is among six who had planned attacks on IT companies like Wipro, Infosys, ITPL, HAL International Airport and Vidhana Soudha. He was convicted for various offences under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Considering it a terror attempt to wage war against the Government of India, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police filed the chargesheet against Jalal. Jalal had moved Karnataka High Court, questioning the conviction and sentence, by filing a criminal appeal. CCB police arrested Jalal on January 5, 2007, on his arrival in Bengaluru in a bus from Hospet. On hearing the appeal, the High Court said, “We do not find any reason to set aside the judgement of conviction.

The trial court has given anxious consideration to both oral and documentary evidence, and has taken note of the material, circumstantial evidence and accepted the case of prosecution. The contention that there is no material to invoke the offence under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, cannot be accepted.” The trial court had considered the material on record, particularly the possession of arms and ammunition, live grenades, live bullets, maps and magazines, and also considered the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, appreciating both oral and documentary evidence. Hence, there are no grounds to reverse the findings of the trial court, it said.

The court also noted that the accused possessed banned articles capable of mass destruction. There was ample evidence before the court that he indulged in illegal activities, having nexus with people waging a war against the state. Particularly, when he was apprehended, he possessed banned arms and ammunition such as one AK-47 rifle, two plastic packets containing 100 live bullets, one packet containing two magazines of AK-47 rifle, five hand grenades, travel books, a Bengaluru city map, satellite phone, three unused SIM cards, it said.