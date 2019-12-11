Home Cities Bengaluru

“Killing to settle scores is like drinking water after a meal”

It was eleven by the time we had dinner in Mangalore and left. Sona did not look up while eating.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was eleven by the time we had dinner in Mangalore and left. Sona did not look up while eating. At that moment he looked like a coward and a weakling to me. He knew he was going to be killed, yet he had not made any attempt to fight against his own death. If he were such a coward, he should not have entered the crime world at all. For all his reputation, his behaviour was very disappointing. 

But that wasn’t the whole picture. Sona’s silence conveyed a peculiar strength in him. Instead of cowardice, his silence was more like that of a man who had understood and completely accepted his fate. When I thought of him that way, my thoughts then took a completely different route.

Look at him, I thought to myself. He looks more like a warrior who was going to his death with open arms rather than a helpless man. At that particular moment, I, who was not cut out for the underworld, looked more of a criminal than Sona, who was unapologetic about his profession. He looked serene like he had accepted his fate calmly. He looked like he had surrendered to it.

It was one at midnight when we reached the farmhouse. Sona and I slept in the same room. Like the previous night, the boys locked the door from the outside.I was tired and felt really sleepy, but Sona was talking non-stop and it was difficult to fall asleep. He analysed the uncertainty of underworld and offered his own explanation for the boys’ reactions to the boss’ accident.‘Look, as we go deeper into the underworld our compassionate feelings and responses decline.

We start suspecting everyone and our primal survival instincts start becoming a stronger influence on our every thought and action. Think about how all those underworld dons who fought and got killed were once close friends and partners. Suspicions start for small reasons and then they don’t patch up and then they fester and grow and eventually, it all ends in killing. The tragedy here is that nobody can predict who will become an enemy. A friend today can turn your dreaded rival tomorrow. The same hands that warmly shake yours today may strangle you the next day.’

‘Rubbish!’ I exclaimed. ‘It is foolish to say it applies only to the underworld. It is so in all relationships. People fall in love and get married, but also separate and divorce for so many reasons. Father and son drift away and live their lives. Nothing can be predicted. If it were so, then there wouldn’t be any contradictions in the world. But in fact, contradictions define the world…! I was trying to create an argument but he cut me short. 

‘You are generalising too much. In normal relationships, it is not common for people to kill someone they disagree with. They may fight and continue to do so but not think of eliminating the other person. In our business, killing to settle scores is like drinking water after a meal, isn’t it?’
I did not want to talk about this. I was more interested in the story of his two great regrets. Also, since he had been given one more night, he could narrate them in detail.Extracted from The Gangster’s Gita by Agni Sreedhar; Translated by Prathibha Nandakumar, with permission from Eka, an imprint by Westland.

