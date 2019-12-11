Migrant children to get free edu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has brought out an education policy for migrant children who often lose out on their right to education, owing to the nature of their parents’ jobs.

The policy titled ‘Migrated children and Children of migrated daily wagers Right for Free and Compulsory Education Policy 2019’- aims to ensure children between the age 6 to 14 are not left out of the school.

The government issued the order on Tuesday, after Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar approved it.The policy was formulated by an expert committee constituted under the direction of the High Court.A movement register will be maintained by heads of the school and block level officers to track migrated children.