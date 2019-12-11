Protesting HAL workers settle for management's offer on wages

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long drawn battle, the defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday announced that the management and its workforce have entered into an agreement to settle the wage revision.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at HAL Corporate Office here yesterday (November 11) between the HAL management and its Trade Unions.

Of the revised Basic Pay effective from January 1, 2017, the management offered a 12% hike in fitment benefit to the workers and 25% hike for workmen in scale 1 to 10, and 22% hike for workmen in special scale in perks & allowances under cafeteria system.

This, "besides other benefits," as part of the revision.

The management said, "Upon ratification of the Board of Directors, a tripartite settlement before the labour authorities will be executed at different locations of the Company before notifying the revised wage structure."

This brings the months' long stalemate to a virtual close.

The hike in fitment benefit and perks, however, was the same offer they proposed back in November. When the HAL Employees Association had moved the Karnataka High Court counsel of the management offered a 12% hike in fitment and 25% perk.

When the workers, under the aegis of All India HAL trade unions coordination committee, began their indefinite strike, they demanded 15 pc fitment hike and 35 per cent hike in perks, the latter -- on par with the officer level.

The management at the time was willing to offer an 11 pc hike in fitment and 22 per cent in perks.