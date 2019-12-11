Home Cities Bengaluru

Protesting HAL workers settle for management's offer on wages

The management offered a 12% hike in fitment benefit to the workers and 25% hike for workmen in scale 1 to 10,  and 22%  hike for workmen in special scale in perks & allowances under cafeteria system

Published: 11th December 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

HAL trade unions representatives sign the MoU with the management in Bengaluru.

HAL trade unions representatives sign the MoU with the management in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long drawn battle, the defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday announced that the management and its workforce have entered into an agreement to settle the wage revision.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at HAL Corporate Office here yesterday (November 11) between the HAL management and its Trade Unions.

Of the revised Basic Pay effective from January 1, 2017, the management offered a 12% hike in fitment benefit to the workers and 25% hike for workmen in scale 1 to 10,  and 22%  hike for workmen in special scale in perks & allowances under cafeteria system.

This, "besides other benefits," as part of the revision.

The management said, "Upon ratification of the Board of Directors, a tripartite settlement before the labour authorities will be executed at different locations of the Company before notifying the revised wage structure."

This brings the months' long stalemate to a virtual close.

The hike in fitment benefit and perks, however, was the same offer they proposed back in November. When the HAL Employees Association had moved the Karnataka High Court counsel of the management offered a 12% hike in fitment and 25% perk.

When the workers, under the aegis of All India HAL trade unions coordination committee, began their indefinite strike, they demanded 15 pc fitment hike and 35 per cent hike in perks, the latter -- on par with the officer level.

The management at the time was willing to offer an 11 pc hike in fitment and 22 per cent in perks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HAL workers strike wage revision Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Bengaluru
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp