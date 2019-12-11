Home Cities Bengaluru

Repairs worth R40L for Sumanahalli flyover still pending

The Sumanahalli Flyover was opened to traffic 20 days ago, however, repairs worth Rs 40 lakh to strengthen the flyover, are pending.

Published: 11th December 2019

BBMP Mayor M Goutham Kumar inspects Sumanahalli flyover, 20 days after it was thrown open to public, in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sumanahalli Flyover was opened to traffic 20 days ago, however, repairs worth Rs 40 lakh to strengthen the flyover, are pending. The pending work will resume from December 15, which would involves maintenance work supposed to be done over the past 10 years. Mayor M Goutham Kumar and a team of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials visited Sumanahalli flyover on Magadi Road on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and what needs to be done.

The Mayor said that the flyover will not be closed as all the repairs that need to be done will take place under the structure and its pillars. The repairs include restrengthening, which involves repair, honeycombing and carbonisation.

Kumar said that the technical committee of Bureau Veritas Private Limited — the contractor firm — has given an estimate of Rs 40 lakh for the repairs. After all the work is completed, the flyover’s strength will increase, he said. Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said, “So far the emergency works and asphalting has been done. Now, the pending repairs will be taken up to safeguard commuters.”

