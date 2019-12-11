Home Cities Bengaluru

Teens battle it out with music

Published: 11th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Gino Banks,Rhythm Shaw, Gulraj Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Young and aspiring musicians showcased their skills on stage at the sixth edition of Teens Rock –Battle of Bands, which witnessed several bands hailing from schools across the country battling it out for the top spot. The recent event witnessed a total of 14 bands, such as Republic of Teenagers from Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh, and Exam Fever from Sherwood High School, Bengaluru, who played various medly of songs in their 12-minute time slot. 

Don Bosco school, Kolkata, secured first place with their performance. It impressed a jury panel, which comprised drummer Gino Banks, who is also the son of veteran jazz musician Louis Banks, guitarist Rhythm Shaw, who has collaborated with international guitar sensation Guthrie Govan and Bollywood music composer Gulraj Singh. Presented by Yamaha, the Kolkata-based school outfit acknowledged that such platforms allow young musicians to get an understanding of full-fledged crowd performance. “It feels magical and we really worked towards this,” said vocalist Yuvraj Dutta.

Banks said events like these are important initiatives as they allow youngsters to perform at a higher level with high-end musical equipment. “It creates a professional atmosphere and helps youngsters understand what they aspire,” he added. Shaw, who came up as guitar prodigy in his early years, stated that the availability of platforms for youngsters to express art is crucial as it allows them to connect with the audience.

“Practice makes a person permanent rather than perfect and one should  practise the right things. It’s important to have performance platforms which allow one to test and gain feedback in real-time.” said ShawTeens Rock - Battle of the Bands started in 2014 from New Delhi and covers close to 14 cities and 700 schools, out of which, a selected few make their way to the finals. “Our purpose is to bring teenagers to the centre stage so that they can gain experience of a professional music setting. We want to cultivate a future for young prodigies in the country,” said Rehan Siddiqui, assistant general manager.

