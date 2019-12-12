4.5 kg tumour removed from patient’s abdomen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rare 4.5 kg cancerous tumour was removed from an 87-year-old man’s abdomen in a private hospital in the city. The tumour which had occupied his entire left abdomen accounted for 10 per cent of his body weight.

The patient from Chennai was diagnosed with the tumour one-and-a-half years ago, but he was too scared to undergo to undergo a surgery because of his old age. However, when he started losing weight recently and could no longer walk or eat, he came down to Bengaluru for treatment.

It was diagnosed as retroperitoneal liposarcoma, a rare, biologically heterogeneous tumour that can arise from any fat-containing region of the body. The patient and his family finally agreed to the surgery.

Dr Sandeep Nayak of Fortis Cancer Institute on Bannerghatta road, said it was a high risk surgery considering the age of the patient and the size and the location of the tumour. The entire left abdomen was occupied by the malignant tumour which had pushed the kidney to one end. “The surgery went on for tree hours”, he said.

The patient recovered well and was discharged, he said.The patient’s son Krishnan (name changed) said, “One week after the surgery, he is recovering well and is ready to get back to Chennai”.