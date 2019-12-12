9-month deadline to complete STPs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pulling up civic agencies for non-compliance of its orders to improve the conditions of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) set a September 2020 deadline to compete sewage treatment plants (STPs) at the water bodies.

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed displeasure over the delay in building STPs and pulled up BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath for seeking two more years to build STPs, which, experts had said, could be done in nine months.

NGT told the state government to complete the construction of STPs in nine months to prevent entry of sewage into the lakes.The NGT observed that for almost three years, it has been giving directions to officials at every hearing, most of which have not been adhered to.

The principal bench of the NGT pulled up officers of BBMP, BWSSB and KSPCB, saying it is inclined to file criminal cases against them for dereliction of duty. It added that people must not suffer because of the “slothful behaviour” of officials. “Inaction” and “lame excuses” of non-availability of resources and technical glitches are not justifiable, it said.

The state government agencies submitted that they are installing CCTV cameras, deweeding and desilting the lakes and clearing encroachments. The agencies said they will be unable to complete the installations of STPs by September 2020 and sought a few more weeks’ time to come up with corrective measures.

The NGT noted that it is a “colossal waste of money” as treated water enters the sewage plant and mixes with untreated water and then treated again.

It added that the Tribunal needs immediate and workable remedies executed preferably by June 2020, but not beyond September 30. Taking note of the slippage on the part of the authorities, the NGT criticised the “lax attitude” of the authorities. It also directed the KSPCB to examine the quality of the water from the drains and prepare a data of it.