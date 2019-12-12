Home Cities Bengaluru

9-month deadline to complete STPs

NGT told the state government to complete the construction of STPs in nine months to prevent entry of sewage into the lakes.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pulling up civic agencies for non-compliance of its orders to improve the conditions of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) set a September 2020 deadline to compete sewage treatment plants (STPs) at the water bodies.

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed displeasure over the delay in building STPs and pulled up BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath for seeking two more years to build STPs, which, experts had said, could be done in nine months.

NGT told the state government to complete the construction of STPs in nine months to prevent entry of sewage into the lakes.The NGT observed that for almost three years, it has been giving directions to officials at every hearing, most of which have not been adhered to.

The principal bench of the NGT pulled up officers of BBMP, BWSSB and KSPCB, saying it is inclined to file criminal cases against them for dereliction of duty. It added that people must not suffer because of the “slothful behaviour” of officials. “Inaction” and “lame excuses” of non-availability of resources and technical glitches are not justifiable, it said.

The state government agencies submitted that they are installing CCTV cameras, deweeding and desilting the lakes and clearing encroachments. The agencies said they will be unable to complete the installations of STPs by September 2020 and sought a few more weeks’ time to come up with corrective measures.
The NGT noted that it is a “colossal waste of money” as treated water enters the  sewage plant and mixes with untreated water and then treated again.

It added that the Tribunal needs immediate and workable remedies executed preferably by June 2020, but not beyond September 30. Taking note of the slippage on the part of the authorities, the NGT criticised the “lax attitude” of the authorities. It also directed the KSPCB to examine the quality of the water from the drains and prepare a data of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp