ACB struggles for papers 2 months after deadline

S Lalitha

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is still struggling to get documents from the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), although the deadline set by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to submit a report on the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites from 2014 to 2018 ended a fortnight ago.

Giving a twist to the issue, the lawyer of Hanumanthe Gowda who allegedly managed to get 245 alternative sites allotted to his family by the BDA, threatened an ACB officer, asking the investigation agency to drop probe against his client.

The ACB began its probe immediately after the Chief Minister issued a directive on September 27 seeking a report on the alleged the scam related to corner and alternative sites “within two months”.

A top ACB official told The New Indian Express, “We have been repeatedly requesting the BDA to hand over all documents to us from 2014 to 2018. Three reminders have also been sent to them. We are still awaiting them”.

ACB officers have been summoning those allegedly involved in the scam for its preliminary report. Gowda, an agriculturist and JDS politician who contested assembly elections from Yelahanka is alleged to be the biggest beneficiary with 245 sites earmarked for his family.

An ACB officer said, “While Gowda is co-operating during our investigations, his lawyer did not... He produced a High Court order and said it barred any further investigations into the alternative sites issue and threatened us. We had to point out that the court has only restrained the Additional Chief Secretary and another agency and it does not concern ACB at all”.

Gowda, however, said his family and he are allotted only 46 compensatory sites in exchange for a land the BDA acquired to develop Visvesaraya and Jnanabharati layouts.

Asked about BDA rules that do not permit a family to have more than one BDA site, Gowda said it is applicable only if sites are bought under the General Regular Scheme. “Mine are all compensatory sites given in exchange for my own land”, he said.

BDA Commissioner GC Prakash refused to answer calls or respond to messages on the matter.

The corner site scam refers to slicing of costlier corner sites of BDA into smaller ones, which are known as intermediate sites. Bogus documents are then created on the sites and sold. Alternative sites scam refers to pricey sites in posh areas handed over to individuals in exchange for sites of lower values elsewhere. Both these can be carried out with the involvement of BDA engineers, agents and buyers, explained a BDA source.