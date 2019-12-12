Anganwadi workers call off strike temporarily

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After spending Tuesday night and a part of Wednesday out in the cold, 20,000 anganwadi workers who were on strike, have called it off temporarily.S Varalakshmi, State President for Karnataka Anganwadi Workers Association said, “Through Tumakuru DC, the state government assured, in writing that Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar will hold a meeting with us on December 16 to discuss our demands. This is an achievement for our struggle. We will call it off temporarily. If they not agree to our demands in the meeting, we will decide the course of action accordingly.”