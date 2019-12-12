Home Cities Bengaluru

Are govt apps differently-abled friendly?

Despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPWD) coming into existence, there continues to be lack of facilities and support for the differently-abled.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPWD) coming into existence, there continues to be lack of facilities and support for the differently-abled. While it is expected to start from the government itself, we find facilities being provided in the private sector more often. For example, the city’s emergency helpline Dial 112 and the Karnataka police’s safety apps lack features that cater to the differently-abled.

Recently, to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Embassy Group in association with Diversity and Equal Opportunity Center (DEOC) hosted a session on “Optimal Implementation on Rights of Persons with Disability (RPWD) Act, in order to make urban spaces accessible”. Kumar P R, a manager with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), who is hearing impaired, said that the police was yet to be sensitised on these issues. “I cannot call the emergency helpline as there is no video feature where I can use sign language to communicate. There is a need for interpreters in such areas, especially for people facing an emergency,” he said.

Ranjani Ramanujam, an Infosys employee, was is also hearing impaired said that  while her company provides her with various facilities that empowers staffers like her, she feels that the state government needs to stay updated. “Right now, I have to depend on a family member or an interpreter who can communicate on my behalf. Otherwise, I have to send a message and or write it down,” she told TNIE.
Speaking to TNIE, Additional Director General of  Police (Communication, Logistics, Modernisation) R P Sharma, who is in-charge of the helpline, said, “The software is a centralised system by the Centre, and not done individually by the states. So I will have to send a recommendation to the Centre, requesting them to include certain features. But I will have to understand what kind of features will help them,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control room) K Ajay Kumar said, “It is possible to incorporate features into the existing app.”

Marketing manager Ankit Rajiv Jindal, who is visually-impaired since he was 13, said that the airport was the only place which facilitates differently-abled and the city has to step up in terms of accessibility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp