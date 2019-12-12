Are govt apps differently-abled friendly?

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPWD) coming into existence, there continues to be lack of facilities and support for the differently-abled. While it is expected to start from the government itself, we find facilities being provided in the private sector more often. For example, the city’s emergency helpline Dial 112 and the Karnataka police’s safety apps lack features that cater to the differently-abled.

Recently, to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Embassy Group in association with Diversity and Equal Opportunity Center (DEOC) hosted a session on “Optimal Implementation on Rights of Persons with Disability (RPWD) Act, in order to make urban spaces accessible”. Kumar P R, a manager with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), who is hearing impaired, said that the police was yet to be sensitised on these issues. “I cannot call the emergency helpline as there is no video feature where I can use sign language to communicate. There is a need for interpreters in such areas, especially for people facing an emergency,” he said.

Ranjani Ramanujam, an Infosys employee, was is also hearing impaired said that while her company provides her with various facilities that empowers staffers like her, she feels that the state government needs to stay updated. “Right now, I have to depend on a family member or an interpreter who can communicate on my behalf. Otherwise, I have to send a message and or write it down,” she told TNIE.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional Director General of Police (Communication, Logistics, Modernisation) R P Sharma, who is in-charge of the helpline, said, “The software is a centralised system by the Centre, and not done individually by the states. So I will have to send a recommendation to the Centre, requesting them to include certain features. But I will have to understand what kind of features will help them,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control room) K Ajay Kumar said, “It is possible to incorporate features into the existing app.”

Marketing manager Ankit Rajiv Jindal, who is visually-impaired since he was 13, said that the airport was the only place which facilitates differently-abled and the city has to step up in terms of accessibility.