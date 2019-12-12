Ashwath Narayan may get Bengaluru development

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is one portfolio that many MLAs covet — the prestigious Bengaluru Development ministry. While newly elected legislators are lobbying hard for this post, the buzz in party circles is that it could go to Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

If he gets Bengaluru Development, he may have to let go of IT/BT and Medical Education ministries that he currently holds.The BJP MLA from Malleswaram assembly segment in Bengaluru is said to be keen on retaining the IT/BT portfolio, even if he gets Bengaluru Development.

Of 12 newly elected MLAs, three are from Bengaluru -- Byrathi Basavaraj from KR Puram, Gopalaiah from Mahalakshmi Layout and ST Somashekar from Yeshwantpur assembly constituencies. All three are eyeing the Bengaluru Development ministry, which is at present with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In 2008, when Yediyurappa was CM, he did not give Bengaluru Development to his colleagues, but made two district-in-charge ministers, R Ashok and Katta Subramanya Naidu. Now with additional responsibilities, the CM is likely to give away the demanding ministry which needs special attention. “This is one of the most influential portfolios in the cabinet. There is a demand from many, especially the three newly-elected MLAs, but they cannot be given this berth as they are new to the party,” a BJP source said.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, who is also eyeing the post, is unlikely to get it as there is a complaint against him that he did not help get votes to the BJP in Bengaluru in the previous elections.

Ashwath Narayan, a medical practitioner, has a clean image, and is said to be grooming himself as the BJP’s ‘Face of Bengaluru’. He is from the Vokkaliga community, which will also help the BJP in the coming elections.

“Apart from Ashok, there is no leader from the Vokkaliga community in Bengaluru. BJP leaders want to groom an alternative leader from the same community. By making him Bengaluru Development minister, BJP is already doing its calculations for the next elections,’’ sources said.