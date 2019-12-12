Home Cities Bengaluru

Ashwath Narayan may get Bengaluru development

There is one portfolio that many MLAs covet — the prestigious Bengaluru Development ministry.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa, DyCM C N Ashwath Narayan and Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Shetty at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is one portfolio that many MLAs covet — the prestigious Bengaluru Development ministry. While newly elected legislators are lobbying hard for this post, the buzz in party circles is that it could go to Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.

If he gets Bengaluru Development, he may have to let go of IT/BT and Medical Education ministries that he currently holds.The BJP MLA from Malleswaram assembly segment in Bengaluru is said to be keen on retaining the IT/BT portfolio, even if he gets Bengaluru Development.

Of 12 newly elected MLAs, three are from Bengaluru -- Byrathi Basavaraj from KR Puram, Gopalaiah from Mahalakshmi Layout and ST Somashekar from Yeshwantpur assembly constituencies. All three are eyeing the Bengaluru Development ministry, which is at present with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
In 2008, when Yediyurappa was CM, he did not give Bengaluru Development to his colleagues, but made two district-in-charge ministers, R Ashok and Katta Subramanya Naidu. Now with additional responsibilities, the CM is likely to give away the demanding ministry which needs special attention. “This is one of the most influential portfolios in the cabinet. There is a demand from many, especially the three newly-elected MLAs, but they cannot be given this berth as they are new to the party,” a BJP source said.
Revenue Minister R Ashok, who is also eyeing the post, is unlikely to get it as there is a complaint against him that he did not help get votes to the BJP in Bengaluru in the previous elections.

Ashwath Narayan, a medical practitioner, has a clean image, and is said to be grooming himself as the BJP’s ‘Face of Bengaluru’. He is from the Vokkaliga community, which will also help the BJP in the coming elections.

“Apart from Ashok, there is no leader from the Vokkaliga community in Bengaluru. BJP leaders want to groom an alternative leader from the same community. By making him Bengaluru Development minister, BJP is already doing its calculations for the next elections,’’ sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp