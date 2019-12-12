Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to log into hi-tech lessons

Decides to go tech-savvy to get more Smart City funds from central government

Published: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city corporation of the IT capital is ironically not e-smart. It has decided to reboot its system and become hi-tech. Reason: To get more funds under the Smart City project from the central government, one has to be technologically smart. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has realised that it is lagging behind on the technology front, especially in its administration, uploading of data, and in being people-friendly. Realising it needs to be smart to get Smart City funds, it has decided to click-start technology awareness camps and bring in software professionals or tech graduates to do
their job.  

“One of the criteria is how well connected a government body is with people and how much information is on the public domain. Going by the standards of Bengaluru, the information put on the public domain is very less. This has also raised questions on the transparency in departments. Hence, it has been decided to put as much information as possible on the public domain and give only online clearances. However, work is being done at a snail’s pace, especially in the town planning and engineering sections, where immediate connection with people is a must,” said a senior BBMP official.

The official said that it has also been understood that a lot of paper is being wasted in daily administration and file movement. Now to avoid it, the corporation is working towards shifting to e-paper to be ‘smart’. He said: “The problem is that 70% of the staff is used to working on the age-old method of paper and files and does not want to shift. This is the reason why one can see piles of files in every corner of the corporation.”

Mayor M Goutham Kumar had also said that they had hired professionals to handle the social media accounts of Mayor, Commissioner and many senior BBMP officials, to be in touch with citizens and post quick information.

Citizens, however, say that the BBMP has a long way to go. “They have the latest smart phones, but are unable to use technology. One example is the details of potholes, which BBMP claims is available online. However, it is so poorly organised. They have road, lane, by-lane and cross road data, which is difficult for people to comprehend,” said Siddharth, a Bengaluru-based techie.

Shalini L, another Bengalurean, said she finds it very difficult to update her property tax details as the software is not mobile-friendly. We are not able to access data on the desktops also, as we keep getting a message —service unavailable.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp