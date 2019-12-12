Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to host Science Congress from Jan 3-7

The Science Congress is back in Bengaluru after its edition in 2003, and will focus on rural development.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minster Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday launched the logo of ‘Pride Of India Expo’ as a prequel to the 107th Science Congress, scheduled to be held from January 3-7 at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Ballari Road, GKVK, Bengaluru.

The Science Congress is back in Bengaluru after its edition in 2003, and will focus on rural development. Two Nobel laureates from the field of biosciences — Israeli Ada Yonath (2009) and German Prof. Stefan Hell (2014), will also be present. Technologies from the defence development organisation DRDO will be displayed.

“The Pride of India Expo (PoI) showcases cutting-edge technologies, scientific products and services, achievements, innovations, initiatives, research labs, institutions dealing with education, defence, space, life sciences and healthcare, agriculture and food processing, energy, environment, infrastructure, automobiles, ICT, BFSI etc. Spread over an area of 15,000 sqm and over 150 organisations from across the globe, PoI will provide unlimited resources and a unique platform to interact, collaborate and network with leaders of industries,” said KS Rangappa, general president, 107th Indian Science Congress, and former vice-chancellor, University of Mysore. 

This year, in particular, will host the Farmers’ Science Congress.Thus far, there have been more than 7,000 registrations, organisers said. Dr S Rajendra Prasad, chairman, organizing committee, 107th Indian Science Congress, and vice-chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, said that kiosks will be set up in colleges to ensure participation of students who can contribute in taking technology to the rural areas through entrepreneurship.

A ‘flame of knowledge’, the Vigyan Jyot, will will be lit at the PoI Expoon on all five days of the event, said Prasad.

Onus on pvt sector
S Rajendra Prasad said the Farmer’s Science Congress  which gives an opportunity to farmers to display technology will also provide a platform for private investors to scale up the technology to touch many more in the field. About 150 best farmers who have introduced technology in agriculture will be chosen from the Krishi Vignan Kendras to display their technology and talk about it while entrepreneurs will be present.

