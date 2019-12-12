Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC plans to curb carbon emissions

Due to the NGT order restricting purchase of diesel engine buses, the corporation is unable to purchase any diesel buses to run some of its old buses on the road.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to curb vehicular emissions, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing a proposal to cut down carbon emissions through a solution which uses electrolysis. The proposal is part of its ‘BMTC Go Green’ initiative and will be conducting a pilot project involving 200-300 buses.

“The solution will help reduce oil thickening since there is a need for repeated change in oil. It will clear environmental hazards and pollutants. It is already being done in Andhra Pradesh but we are taking it up on pilot basis for free of cost,” BMTC managing director C Shikha told TNIE. If proven successful, the project will expand to the rest of its fleet.

Due to the NGT order restricting purchase of diesel engine buses, the corporation is unable to purchase any diesel buses to run some of its old buses on the road.

According to a BMTC official, the buses are scrapped when the old buses completed the stipulated time period but if the bus is in good condition has been maintained properly, then it is used.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp