BMTC plans to curb carbon emissions

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to curb vehicular emissions, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing a proposal to cut down carbon emissions through a solution which uses electrolysis. The proposal is part of its ‘BMTC Go Green’ initiative and will be conducting a pilot project involving 200-300 buses.

“The solution will help reduce oil thickening since there is a need for repeated change in oil. It will clear environmental hazards and pollutants. It is already being done in Andhra Pradesh but we are taking it up on pilot basis for free of cost,” BMTC managing director C Shikha told TNIE. If proven successful, the project will expand to the rest of its fleet.

Due to the NGT order restricting purchase of diesel engine buses, the corporation is unable to purchase any diesel buses to run some of its old buses on the road.

According to a BMTC official, the buses are scrapped when the old buses completed the stipulated time period but if the bus is in good condition has been maintained properly, then it is used.