CCB sleuths arrest conman for issuing fake certificates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a conman who was running a private institution and was giving fake degree certificates using the names of well-known open universities.

The accused is G Srinivasa Reddy (42), a resident of Brigade Gateway on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar.

Police said that the accused was running VSS Institute of Educational Research and Sri Venkateshwara International Educational Society in Mahalakshmipura. After several students complained that the institution issued fake certificates, the institutions were raided.

“The accused told students that it was Bengaluru centre for several open universities like Delhi Academic Council for Higher Education, Manav Bharati University, National Institute of Open Schooling, Dr CV Raman University and William Carey University.

He offered various courses such as BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc, MA, MCom, MBA, MCA, BE and BTech among others. He charged Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh depending on the courses and conducted exams at his office. Later, he issued fake certificates of the universities preferred by the students. Many students thought it was genuine while others approached him just for the fake certificates,” an official said.

A case is registered in Mahalakshmipura police station in this connection.