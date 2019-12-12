Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB sleuths arrest conman for issuing fake certificates

The accused is G Srinivasa Reddy (42), a resident of Brigade Gateway on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a conman who was running a private institution and was giving fake degree certificates using the names of well-known open universities.

The accused is G Srinivasa Reddy (42), a resident of Brigade Gateway on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar.

Police said that the accused was running VSS Institute of Educational Research and Sri Venkateshwara International Educational Society in Mahalakshmipura. After several students complained that the institution issued fake certificates, the institutions were raided.

“The accused told students that it was Bengaluru centre for several open universities like Delhi Academic Council for Higher Education, Manav Bharati University, National Institute of Open Schooling, Dr CV Raman University and William Carey University.

He offered various courses such as BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc, MA, MCom, MBA, MCA, BE and BTech among others. He charged Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh depending on the courses and conducted exams at his office. Later, he issued fake certificates of the universities preferred by the students. Many students thought it was genuine while others approached him just for the fake certificates,” an official said.
A case is registered in Mahalakshmipura police station in this connection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp