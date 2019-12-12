Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens, officials push for bus lane through ‘Nimbus Yatra’

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, BMTC chairperson Nandiesha Reddy and its managing director C Shikha were also present.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens took the Nimbus Yatra in a bus that plied on the bus priority lane, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been almost a month since the city’s bus priority lane initiative took off and the citizens are determined to ensure that it works out. Calling it the ‘Nimbus Yatra’, Swarathma musicians, citizens from various parts of Bengaluru, people from the media fraternity, as well as the officials of government departments, came together to promote the bus lane as a model to follow in other parts of the city.

Citizens took a bus from Silk Board and Marathahalli till Ecospace skywalk, with music and slogans on shifting people from private vehicles to public transport. Alighting one of the BMTC buses and bringing music to the commuter’s ears, Vasu Dixit didn’t hesitate when asked to lend his voice for a good cause. “We have been talking about the city traffic for decades. We need to spread the word on the initiative. We need to switch from private to public transport and it has to become a habit,” he told TNIE.

Speaking to Chithra Venkatesh, member of the Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) said, “I used to crib about CBD areas in the city. However, the condition here is terrible and the infrastructure and transport needs to improve. This is no longer ‘nimma’ (your) bus but ‘namma’ (our) bus,” she said.

An interesting contrast to the bus lane campaign was a bicycle campaign. Aiming at a green initiative, the ‘Go green Go Cycling’ team was also present. Prabhakar Rao CM, who started the bicycling campaign 11 years ago, said that he supports the bus lane initiative. “Buses are a better option and the bicycle is a greener option,” he said.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, BMTC chairperson Nandiesha Reddy and its managing director C Shikha were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp