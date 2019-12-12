Citizens, officials push for bus lane through ‘Nimbus Yatra’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been almost a month since the city’s bus priority lane initiative took off and the citizens are determined to ensure that it works out. Calling it the ‘Nimbus Yatra’, Swarathma musicians, citizens from various parts of Bengaluru, people from the media fraternity, as well as the officials of government departments, came together to promote the bus lane as a model to follow in other parts of the city.

Citizens took a bus from Silk Board and Marathahalli till Ecospace skywalk, with music and slogans on shifting people from private vehicles to public transport. Alighting one of the BMTC buses and bringing music to the commuter’s ears, Vasu Dixit didn’t hesitate when asked to lend his voice for a good cause. “We have been talking about the city traffic for decades. We need to spread the word on the initiative. We need to switch from private to public transport and it has to become a habit,” he told TNIE.

Speaking to Chithra Venkatesh, member of the Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) said, “I used to crib about CBD areas in the city. However, the condition here is terrible and the infrastructure and transport needs to improve. This is no longer ‘nimma’ (your) bus but ‘namma’ (our) bus,” she said.

An interesting contrast to the bus lane campaign was a bicycle campaign. Aiming at a green initiative, the ‘Go green Go Cycling’ team was also present. Prabhakar Rao CM, who started the bicycling campaign 11 years ago, said that he supports the bus lane initiative. “Buses are a better option and the bicycle is a greener option,” he said.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, BMTC chairperson Nandiesha Reddy and its managing director C Shikha were also present.