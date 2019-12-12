Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court grants bail to cricketers involved in match-fixing scam

Justice K N Phaneendra granted bail after imposing several conditions, including not leaving the country without prior permission of the court.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted bail to cricketers C M Gautam and Abrar Khazi in connection with the KPL match-fixing case. The court also granted anticipatory bail to Ballari Tuskers team owner Aravind Reddy.

Justice K N Phaneendra granted bail after imposing several conditions, including not leaving the country without prior permission of the court. Ballari Tuskers team captain Gautam and his teammate Khazi were arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in November this year.

The counsel of the accused, Gautam and Khazi, contended that there were no specific allegations with regard to any financial loss on account of their alleged role and that there was a delay of three months in lodging a complaint in relation to the alleged scam. The counsel also contended that the duo were in judicial custody and that they had already been questioned by the police.

CCB arrests alleged bettor
Meanwhile, CCB sleuths arrested an alleged bettor from the city. According to sources, the police arrested Sagar (33), a resident of Katriguppe and seized Rs 1.51 lakh cash and his mobile phone. “Sagar was allegedly receiving bets for the Mzansi Super League T20 and India vs West Indies cricket matches on his mobile phone,” a CCB official stated.

