Home Cities Bengaluru

Jockeying around

Though he hails from a family where his father and uncle are former jockeys, his interest in horse riding surprised his father.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Suraj Narredu

Suraj Narredu. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aregular day for Suraj Narredu starts at 5 am with a practice session at Race Course ground. The Bengaluru-based jockey seldom gets time for enough sleep, or to hang out with friends and eat his favourite food. However, in his words, if you are dedicated and willing to sacrifice, nobody can stop you. And this is what this 34-year-old jockey shows with his passion for horse racing. His recent 2,000th race victory at Crown Treasure Plate in Hyderabad is proof.   

Though he hails from a family where his father and uncle are former jockeys, his interest in horse riding surprised his father. “I started riding horses when I was 12 years old. Though my dad was a professional jockey, he never wanted me to become one as he wanted me to complete my studies first because they know there are more downs than ups in this profession. I used to ride horses without my parent’s knowledge. Later, when he realised where my passion lay, he started supporting me. My family has been my primary support system ever since,” he says.

The first thing that connects Narredu with his profession is his love for horses. “Also, what this sport asks you is to go and have a controlled diet, and look after your fitness,” he says. He focuses on core, legs and upper body strength but aims to avoid muscle mass. But the tougher part is the diet. “Jockeys have to be light-weight. Every bite that I eat is calculated. On race days, we don’t even drink water to maintain the weight. Losing 1-2 kg has become a cakewalk for me now,” he adds.

The jockey, who made his first win in 2002 on Anjam, also points out how GST imposition has adversely affected the racing industry. “I appeal to the racing industry in India and Indian government to reconsider the GST on racing. The sport is dying because of huge tax. We need to get our sport back to its glory or even more. I have no doubt that several Indian riders are at par with any jockey in the world. But our racing is not considered so big abroad because those horses don’t come to race in India. There are a lot of restrictions. If those are removed, our racing will grow even more and receive international-level standards. Now, the jockeys have to travel abroad to get that kind of training with horses.”

While his father, Satish Narredu, says he would like to see his son finishing 3,000 wins soon, Narredu prefers to avoid focusing on number of victories. “Numbers are definitely not the target. I want to achieve classic wins abroad,” says the champion, who has won 66 classics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp