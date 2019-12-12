Jockeying around

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aregular day for Suraj Narredu starts at 5 am with a practice session at Race Course ground. The Bengaluru-based jockey seldom gets time for enough sleep, or to hang out with friends and eat his favourite food. However, in his words, if you are dedicated and willing to sacrifice, nobody can stop you. And this is what this 34-year-old jockey shows with his passion for horse racing. His recent 2,000th race victory at Crown Treasure Plate in Hyderabad is proof.

Though he hails from a family where his father and uncle are former jockeys, his interest in horse riding surprised his father. “I started riding horses when I was 12 years old. Though my dad was a professional jockey, he never wanted me to become one as he wanted me to complete my studies first because they know there are more downs than ups in this profession. I used to ride horses without my parent’s knowledge. Later, when he realised where my passion lay, he started supporting me. My family has been my primary support system ever since,” he says.

The first thing that connects Narredu with his profession is his love for horses. “Also, what this sport asks you is to go and have a controlled diet, and look after your fitness,” he says. He focuses on core, legs and upper body strength but aims to avoid muscle mass. But the tougher part is the diet. “Jockeys have to be light-weight. Every bite that I eat is calculated. On race days, we don’t even drink water to maintain the weight. Losing 1-2 kg has become a cakewalk for me now,” he adds.

The jockey, who made his first win in 2002 on Anjam, also points out how GST imposition has adversely affected the racing industry. “I appeal to the racing industry in India and Indian government to reconsider the GST on racing. The sport is dying because of huge tax. We need to get our sport back to its glory or even more. I have no doubt that several Indian riders are at par with any jockey in the world. But our racing is not considered so big abroad because those horses don’t come to race in India. There are a lot of restrictions. If those are removed, our racing will grow even more and receive international-level standards. Now, the jockeys have to travel abroad to get that kind of training with horses.”

While his father, Satish Narredu, says he would like to see his son finishing 3,000 wins soon, Narredu prefers to avoid focusing on number of victories. “Numbers are definitely not the target. I want to achieve classic wins abroad,” says the champion, who has won 66 classics.