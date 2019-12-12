Lending a ear

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have a story to tell, the team behind The Alternative Story is willing to listen. This Thursday, the 11 mental health practitioners at the city-based centre, located at JP Nagar, which provides individual and organisational counselling and emotional wellbeing services, have cleared their schedule as they plan to keep their office doors open from 10am to 7pm. The idea, says founder Paras Sharma, is to break the stigma around seeking therapy.

“There is a gap between the time someone considers trying therapy and actually reaching out to someone. There’s another gap between once they reach out and when they actually turn up for a session,” says Sharma. Think of it more like a trial session to see if counselling is a right fit for you. You walk in, talk to a team member about any issue on your mind and then pay as you please, or don’t. “There’s no pressure of paying for an appointment or coming back for another one,” adds Sharma, who is a counselling psychologist with 10 years of experience.

The team, which speaks a range of languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi and Assamese, is also available for virtual chats at alternativestory.in/chat. With an aim to make therapy accessible, the centre is able to give this event a shot, thanks to their revenue model, which finds a middle ground between NGOs providing services for free and private organisations that are on the costlier side. The team of 11 comprises a mix of trainee counsellors and mental health practitioners, where the former’s appointments are on a pay-what-you-want basis. For the later, about one-third of their monthly appointments are on the same basis.