Metro stations fight bird menace with gel, nets

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bird droppings at Metro stations are proving to be quite a challenge for the spick and span look that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has ensured at its 40 stations.

To ward off pigeons from entering their stations, the corporation has been attempting one innovation after another.

The latest technique BMRCL is using is environmental gel, a slippery kind of liquid that ensures birds do not have a solid ground beneath them to sit on roofs or elevated spots at stations. Unlike Railways, all the Metro stations, as well as their platforms, have full roofing above them. But birds enter through the open space above the tracks.

The bird dropping issue, though controlled to some extent now, is a frequent occurrence at Lalbagh, Halasuru, Jayanagar, Vijayanagar and Magadi stations, say Metro sources.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said, “To tackle the issue, we initially had replicated images of human eyes at some stations. The feeling that they were being watched was meant to act as a deterrent. However, that has not worked.”

The pigeons do not enter trains due to the noise caused when trains stop or move and passengers are not affected in any way, he added. They come flying late at nights after stoppage of train operations and leave early the next day, Chavan said.

“Through the use of environmental gels as well as nets atop that prevent them from entering the station, we have reduced the impact caused by birds on the upkeep of stations,” he added.

According to another source, multi-coloured, concentric boards are placed at some stations so that the circles look like eyes and scare birds away.

A station controller told this reporter that the problems posed by droppings have often been brought to the notice of top officials. “The housekeeping will complete all the cleaning and the birds will come over and litter the station. It gives an impression to all who travel that the stations are not properly taken care of ... passengers come and complain to us,” the controller said.