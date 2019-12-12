Mosques appeal to Muslims to keep documents up-to-date

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mosques across Karnataka have appealed to Muslims to keep their citizenship documents ready and up-to-date. This is apparently in preparation for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced would be implemented across the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Imams and moulvis have been appealing to Muslims to set their documents right if they contain any anomalies. A Citizens’ Centre was opened three months ago to help people ensure their documents are complete, and to rectify any errors.

“It is essential for every citizen of India to keep their documents up to date. Keeping that in view, an effort has been made through the Jamia Masjid, and are asking Muslims to maintain their records,” Maqsood Imran, imam of Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru, said. “We have also set up a Citizens’ Centre in Jamia Masjid, and are asking people to keep certain documents ready and ensure they are error-free.”However, Imran claimed that this drive had nothing to do with NRC because, according to him, infiltration is not an issue in South India.

