Home Cities Bengaluru

Mosques appeal to Muslims to keep documents up-to-date

Imams and moulvis have been appealing to Muslims to set their documents right if they contain any anomalies.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Guwahati protestors pelt stones at police during their march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mosques across Karnataka have appealed to Muslims to keep their citizenship documents ready and up-to-date. This is apparently in preparation for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced would be implemented across the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also read: Citizenship Bill protests: Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati

Imams and moulvis have been appealing to Muslims to set their documents right if they contain any anomalies. A Citizens’ Centre was opened three months ago to help people ensure their documents are complete, and to rectify any errors.

“It is essential for every citizen of India to keep their documents up to date. Keeping that in view, an effort has been made through the Jamia Masjid, and are asking Muslims to maintain their records,” Maqsood Imran, imam of Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru, said. “We have also set up a Citizens’ Centre in Jamia Masjid, and are asking people to keep certain documents ready and ensure they are error-free.”However, Imran claimed that this drive had nothing to do with NRC because, according to him, infiltration is not an issue in South India.

Airlines offer free cancellation due to Assam unrest
Bengaluru: Spicejet, Indigo and GoAir airlines have offered free cancellations from any destination to and from airports in Assam for the next two days due to the ongoing violent unrest there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslims Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp