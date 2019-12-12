Home Cities Bengaluru

No special centres for kids of illegal immigrants, State tells HC

The state government will strictly abide by the rules provided by the Centre, the state informed the court.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:51 AM

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that there were no Special Protection Centres established by it exclusively for juveniles or minors born to foreigners, who were illegally staying in the state.

Additional advocate general Prasanna Deshpande filed an affidavit before Justice K N Phaneendra who was hearing the bail pleas of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. “There are no special centres for those children not implicated in any crime,” the state said.  

The affidavit was filed in response to information sought by the court about the establishment of such centres and also if any special arrangements can be made for the welfare of the aforementioned children detained in detention centres.

It also stated in the affidavit that the department of women and child development had established Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) throughout the state. As on date, more than 33 CWCs are functioning within the state.

The committee will provide food, shelter, clothing, education and vocational training among others, to these children, as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model rules, 2016, more particularly Rules 32 and 38.

The committee will also take appropriate action to repatriate children belonging to other districts, states or countries, and will oversee the deportation of these children to their motherland, the state said in the affidavit.

The state has also placed on record the copy of the rules of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which has specifically dealt with providing such facilities to these children. The state government will strictly abide by the rules provided by the Centre, the state informed the court.

Justice Phaneendra adjourned further hearing of bail pleas to Thursday.


Karnataka High Court illegal immigrants Karnataka
